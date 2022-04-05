WAAM bolsters Birmingham presence with Clark Financial deal

WA Asset Management (WAAM) has acquired Clark Financial Advisors (CFA) to bolster its financial planning and investment management capabilities in the Birmingham region, where it is headquartered.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, was closed on 31 March 2022.

Birmingham-based CFA specialises in fee-only investment management and financial planning services for high-net-worth (HNW) customers.

As part of the deal, the entire CFA team will join WAAM, which will offer CFA customers access to a range of resources, technology and services.

Related

CFA founder Brooks Clark added: “As we considered the future of our firm, we sought to align with a partner who is visible in the community and shares our commitment to superior client service. We found this in the WAAM team, and we are excited to align with them, bringing together both organizations to benefit our clients.”

Founded in 1999, WAAM provides investment management, financial planning and wealth management solutions to HNW individuals, corporate retirement plans and institutional clients.

The latest deal marks WAAM’s first acquisition since receiving an equity investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) and HGGC in December last year.

It increases the company’s assets under management (AuM) by around $270m. It had $4.3bn assets as of 31 March 2022.

WAAM CEO Josh Reidinger said: “We built our firm on a commitment to our clients and one another, prioritising these relationships and supporting clients in meeting their short- and long-term financial goals.

“As we grow, it is important that we align with firms who share this philosophy, and we are pleased to have found that in Brooks and his team. This acquisition provides a solid foundation to facilitate future growth across the southeast.”