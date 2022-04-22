Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors names new CEO

Vestia CEO Lauren Oschman. Credit: Business Wire.

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors, which provides financial services to physicians, has appointed Lauren Oschman as its new CEO.

The appointment is effective immediately.

A co-founder of Vestia, Oschman will assume the new responsibility from Tommy Martin, who will continue to be a member of the board.

As an independent advisory firm, Vestia focuses on providing financial planning and investment management solutions to high income physicians.

It has more than $500m in assets under management.

Oschman said: “Our team at Vestia has created and delivered a truly customised approach to caring for the financial lives and interests of our highly complex, hard-working physician clients. That remains our top priority.

“While Tommy set a clear leadership benchmark to measure against, my plan is to double down on our approach to client service, maintaining our accelerated objectives for growth, while leaning into our firm’s value of never letting clients or team members guess. We will advance the financial lives of the clients that we serve today and tomorrow via a strong mix of skills, experience, and innovative thinking.”

Martin added: “Lauren’s ascent to the CEO role has been eagerly anticipated by all of us at Vestia and was never a question of ‘if’ but simply ‘when.

“Vestia has excelled to this point thanks to her tireless dedication and passion for serving our clients. We are excited about Lauren’s plans as she leads our firm into the future.”