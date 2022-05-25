Triad Partners, Riskalyze to enhance support for financial advisers

Triad Partners, which provides custom, digital-first marketing campaigns for US financial advisors, has signed an enterprise-wide agreement with wealth management platform Riskalyze.

As part of the tie-up, Riskalyze will act as a strategic partner for Triad’s member advisors and offer them access to “advanced” technology tools.

Triad Partners founder Shawn Sparks said: “Although many advisors are familiar with Riskalyze, our partnership will be more in-depth than the standard industry setup.

“Advisors who work with us will have agency-level access to all of the features available through Riskalyze. They’ll also be able to see best-in-class planning scenarios created by the most elite financial advisors in the country.”

Riskalyze platform enables advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers to align their clients and portfolios. The platform features capabilities such as analytics, automated trading, and client account management.

Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein said: “We are always excited to partner with firms that share our mission of helping advisors grow their business efficiently, and at scale. The work Riskalyze and Triad Partners now get to do together benefits advisors across the country and provides an optimal experience for clients.”

Last year, US-based Mariner Wealth Advisors signed a partnership to give its financial advisers access to Riskalyze’s risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform.

Earlier this month, Harbor Capital Advisors partnered with TIFIN to leverage AI-based digital distribution solutions to provide real-time digital solutions that will help financial advisers better engage with their clients.