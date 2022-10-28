Top 10 M&A legal and financial advisers in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 5,812 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $459.8bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, AZB & Partners has emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume.

AZB & Partners advised on 78 deals worth $85.8bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “AZB & Partners remained much ahead of its peers in terms of value as well as volume. The total deals value for the firm occupying the second spot by value was $27 billion lesser compared to AZB & Partners. Similarly, the total number of deals advised by the firm occupying the second spot by volume was 17 deals lesser compared to AZB & Partners.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Argus Partners took the second position in the value table with $58.8bn worth of deals, followed by Wadia Ghandy with $58.6bn, Cravath Swaine & Moore with $58.5bn, and Herbert Smith Freehills with $35bn.

In terms of volume, Khaitan & Co secured the second position with 61 deals, followed by Herbert Smith Freehills with 40 deals, Gilbert + Tobin with 27 deals, and Baker McKenzie with 27 deals.

Top financial advisers by value and volume



According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Citi and Avendus Capital have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Citi advised on $92.1bn worth of deals, while Avendus Capital advised on a total of 27 deals.

Bose said: “Avendus Capital led by volume but lagged in terms of value due to the involvement in low-value transactions and did not feature among the top 10 by value. The average size of deals advised by Avendus Capital stood at $154.8m.

“Similarly, Citi led by value but did not feature among the top 10 by volume. Despite advising on relatively fewer deals, Citi managed to top by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions, with its average deal value standing at $7.7bn. The firm advised on six billion-dollar deals (≥ $1bn) that also included two mega deals valued more than $10bn.”

In terms of value, Goldman Sachs took the second place with $82.5bn worth of deals, followed by JP Morgan with $69.8bn, Credit Suisse with $67.1bn and Morgan Stanley with $62.9bn.

Meanwhile, UBS secured the second sport in the volume table with 25 deals, followed by Ernst & Young with 25 deals, Daiwa Securities Group with 19 deals and Goldman Sachs with 18 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.