Stonehage Fleming expands North American footprint with new office

International family office Stonehage Fleming has bolstered its North American presence with the opening of a new office in Miami, Florida.

The firm has named Lowry Brescia in the position of client relationship manager for the Group in Miami.

Located in the Brickell Avenue Financial District, Stonehage’s new office will serve as a gateway for ultra-high-net worth (HNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and families in Florida and throughout Latin America to access the firm’s global network of offices and capabilities.

Brescia, who will assume her new role immediately, will report to Stonehage Fleming head of Family Office (US) Johan Niekerk.

Related

She joins the firm from Lionheart Capital where she served as vice-president of Operations. Before that, she worked for The Cantor Group for over a decade.

Brescia will collaborate with family office colleagues across Stonehage Fleming and will focus on developing and managing client relationships, particularly in the Latin American market.

Commenting on the appointment, Niekerk said: “Lowry’s broad industry experience and contacts gained by working with U/HNW individuals predominantly from Latin America, North America and the Caribbean is hugely valuable as we seek to develop our presence in Florida.

“Having been based in Florida for two decades and a fluent Spanish speaker, Lowry is firmly embedded in the community and has a clear understanding of the wealth management landscape. I am excited to welcome her on board and look forward to working closely with her in the coming months.”

Speaking about the new office, he added: “We are committed to expanding our capabilities and presence across the United States. We are therefore very pleased to announce the opening of our new representative office in Florida. Miami is the undisputed gateway to reach Latin American clients and we are excited to be able to offer a local presence that meets the needs of clients in this important segment of the market.”

Brescia added: “I am thrilled to be supporting Stonehage Fleming’s entry into Florida, and gateway to Latin America with the opening of its representative office in Miami.

“While U/HNW families may have complex international needs that require our broad global service offering that does not stop them from wanting to have a contact that can provide valuable assistance in their local market.”

Last week, Stonehage Fleming announced a series of promotions across its Jersey and Guernsey offices.