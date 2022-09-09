St. James’s Place names new investment director

St. James’s Place appoints new director for its investments unit. Credit: Van Tay Media on Unsplash.

British wealth manger St. James’s Place (SJP) has appointed Tom Beal as its new director of investments and also added to its executive board.

Furthermore, Beal has been made a member of the company’s executive board.

He will replace Rob Gardner, who will stand down from his current position at SJP to launch a new venture focused on environment.

Beal has 14 years of association with SJP Investment and earlier served as chief investment officer at the company.

Prior to joining the firm, Beal worked at various groups including J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, and Thomson Reuters.

The reshuffle will effective immediately. However, Gardner will remain with SJP until the year end to facilitate a smooth transition.

Beal said: “My focus will be on continuing to build the investment strategy that we have developed over the past few years to deliver the best possible investment outcomes for our clients.

“This strategy will remain based around four keys aims: improving performance, creating capacity, reducing fees, and embedding responsible investing across everything we do.”

SJP CEO Andrew Croft said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Rob and I am grateful for his stewardship of the investment division over a period of political uncertainty and challenging markets. I look forward to seeing his new venture develop and wish him well as he pursues his personal passion.

“Tom is a great asset to our team and has been co-author and architect of our investment strategy. He will continue with its delivery, guided by our investment beliefs and goals.”

In March this year, SJP named Claire Blackwell as the chief client and reputation officer, a newly created position at the firm.