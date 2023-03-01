Sanctuary Wealth advisors will be able to offer enhanced insights on their clients’ retirement assets. Credit: Sanctuary Wealth.

Sanctuary Wealth has forged an alliance with financial technology firm Pontera to provide its advisors with improved toolbox offerings.

Under the tie-up, Sanctuary Wealth advisors will be able to offer enhanced insights on their clients’ retirement assets.

Using Pontera’s offerings, the advisors can manage, trade, and bill on held away accounts, such as 401(k)s and 403(b)s.

Pontera’s platform will be incorporated into Sanctuary Wealth’s portfolio management software Orion for allowing the advisors to gain access to their clients’ held away assets, as part of the new partnership.

Sanctuary Wealth president Robert Walter said: “At Sanctuary Wealth, we are consistently focused on offering our advisors access to the most comprehensive client service and experience toolbox possible.

“Our partnership with Pontera empowers our advisors to provide 360° retirement planning services to their clients by giving them a more complete financial picture and the ability to manage the client’s entire portfolio.

“This is yet another enhancement to the robust, multi-custodian, hybrid platform we designed to serve the top former wirehouse advisors who have chosen to partner with Sanctuary.”

The latest development comes after Sanctuary Wealth announced that it added Chappell Wealth Management from Merrill Lynch.

The addition, which represents the firm’s biggest recruit so far, saw the inclusion of around $1.3bn in assets under management into Sanctuary Wealth.

In December last year, the firm unveiled its Diagonal Investment Office in Miami to provide ultra-rich Latin American customers with family office services.