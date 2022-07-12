Pivotal Growth buys Southport-based specialist buy-to-let broker

Mortgage consolidator Pivotal Growth has acquired a Southport-based The Buy to Let Broker, a specialist buy-to-let broker serving a range of landlords, according to multiple reports.

Financial terms of the deal were not shared.

Pivotal Growth chief executive said that the acquisition would help the firm scale up its specialist expertise in the buy-to-let market.

“[The founders] have built a fantastic business with an excellent reputation, and I am excited to be working with them and their team to continue to deliver first class solutions to landlords.”

Related

The Buy To Let Broker director Matt Hardman said: “Collaboration has always been at the heart of everything we do – and we very much look forward to working with Simon and the team at Pivotal.”

Embley added: “Matthew and Matt have built a fantastic business with an excellent reputation, and I am excited to be working with them and their team to continue to deliver first class solutions to landlords.”

The deal comes as Pivotal Growth seeks to expand the group’s capacity and coverage through acquisitions. The firm is said to be in active talks with a number of “further opportunities”.

Pivotal Growth was founded last April as a joint venture (JV) with private equity investor Pollen Street Capital and LSL.

The latest deal marks the firm’s fourth acquisition since its establishment.

The Loan Partnership, Lifetime Finance Group and Grange Mortgage and Protection Services are the firm’s previous acquisitions.