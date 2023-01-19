The acquisition allows Perspective to add 70 new clients. Credit: adamr from Pixabay.

UK-based Perspective Financial Group has purchased Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners for an undisclosed sum.

Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners is based in Thame, Buckinghamshire.

It will join Perspective’s office in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, representing the first deal carried out by Perspective this year.

The acquisition adds 70 new clients to Perspective’s portfolio in addition to £37m in assets under management (AUM).

The firm has already finalised eight other deals, which are yet to receive clearance from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Perspective CEO Ian Wilkinson said: “We are pleased to start 2023 with strong momentum which will lead to both the opening of new offices and growing existing ones. We have our biggest ever pipeline of acquisitions, both large and small, and relish the opportunity to grow further at scale and pace.

“Perspective has been built around a culture of putting our clients at the centre of our decision-making process to ensure that we always deliver good client outcomes, as far back as our beginning in 2007.

“We always put ourselves in our clients’ shoes first and foremost, so our vision and core values are perfectly aligned to the incoming Consumer Duty, as though the new Principle was written to match our entire ethos.”

Last month, Perspective made an announcement about the acquisition of Burntwood-based Hunter & Co (IFA), which was said to handle £115m in assets.