The protection feature was originally implemented in version 18.1 of the OCBC Digital app for Android, and no losses from malware scams have been recorded by OCBC customers who use this version of the app or higher since then.

Between 5 August and 5 September 2023, OCBC received complaints from over 30 customers claiming that sideloaded apps, or software downloaded from sites other than authorised app stores, had infected their Android mobile devices with malware.

The software was utilised by scammers to seize total control of these clients’ phones.

However, there were no losses from the users’ OCBC bank accounts because the OCBC Digital app’s anti-malware protection mechanism had prevented access after seeing these rogue efforts on the phone.

This effectively stopped the scammers who had taken over clients’ mobile devices from transferring funds using the OCBC Digital app.

Preventing fraud

The anti-malware security feature also stops fraudsters from using a web browser to log into OCBC internet banking and access consumers’ bank accounts.

Logging into OCBC internet banking requires a hard token, either a physical one or a digital one found in the OCBC Digital app.

Therefore, the OCBC Digital app being blocked by the anti-malware protection feature stops the fraudsters from using the digital token.

Although these clients’ savings accounts held more than S$2m, the amount lost through scam may have been bigger, considering that scammers have previously withdrawn early from fixed deposits and unit trusts or withdrew cash advances from consumers’ credit cards.

Beaver Chua, head of anti-fraud, group financial crime compliance, OCBC, stated: “Malware scams targeting Android mobile phone users have increased significantly in the past few months, with social engineering by scammers having become increasingly sophisticated. Sideloaded apps are the main conduits used by such scammers. Once customers’ mobile phones have been infected by malware, scammers can remotely access their mobile phones, and make fraudulent transfers from their bank accounts via banking apps. There was therefore an urgent need for a much stronger defence. We are heartened that since 5 August, none of our customers using version 18.1 of the OCBC Digital app and above have reported losses arising from malware scams.

“We will continue to monitor the landscape and put in necessary safeguards for our customers, while simultaneously educating them so that they can take their own precautions.”