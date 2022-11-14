Northern Trust appoints new digital assets innovation head for Asia Pacific

Alvin Chia helps clients in Asia Pacific to receive solutions that are based on the company’s digital asset strategy. Credit: Hunters Race on Unsplash.

Northern Trust has named Alvin Chia as its new head of digital assets innovation arm in Asia Pacific.

In his new position, Chia will help clients in the region to receive solutions that are based on the company’s digital asset strategy.

Chia, who is based in Singapore, also works with industry bodies, fintechs as well as regulators and government authorities to facilitate changes in the market.

He will report to Northern Trust global chief of digital assets and financial markets, Justin Chapman.

Chia recently served as expert senior manager of innovation at Bain and Company.

Before this, he worked as the VP of innovation at DBS Bank.

Chapman said: “We continue to see the pace of innovation continuing across the funds administration and custody sector, with the APAC region experiencing a transformational period of change in light of new technologies.

“We are pleased to appoint Alvin to this new role, leveraging his deep skills in fintech to help us continue to drive change and support our clients’ requirements.”

In June this year, Northern Trust unveiled its digital assets and financial markets group.

The newly formed group combines the firm’s digital and traditional market activities across its asset servicing business that offers Whole Office products to institutional asset managers and owners worldwide.

Last month, Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) hired Antulio Bomfim to lead the global macro team within its global fixed income group.