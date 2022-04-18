View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 18, 2022

Morgan Stanley revenues, net income slip in Q1

Morgan Stanley registered net revenues of $14.8bn in the first quarter of 2022, a drop of 11% compared with $15.7bn in the same quarter of 2021.

The investment bank’s net income in the quarter totalled $3.7bn or $2.02 per diluted share, as against $4.1bn or $2.19 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Pre-tax income stood at $4.5bn compared with $5.34bn in the previous year.

Net revenues at Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm slightly dropped to $5.93bn from $5.95bn in Q1 2021.

The unit delivered a pre-tax margin of 26.5% or 27.8% excluding integration-related expenses. The business added net new assets of $142bn.

Investment management posted net quarterly revenues of $1.3m while pre-tax income stood at $228m.

In the Institutional Securities unit, which includes investment banking, net revenues dropped 10.73% to $7.65bn from $8.57bn.

The firm’s provision for credit losses rose to $57m from the previous year driven by portfolio growth and the prior year quarter “reflecting a release in the allowance for credit losses”.

Morgan Stanley chairman and CEO James Gorman said: “The Firm delivered a strong ROTCE of 20% in the face of market volatility and economic uncertainty, demonstrating the resilience of our global diversified business.

“Institutional Securities navigated volatility on behalf of clients extraordinarily well, Wealth Management’s margin proved resilient and the business added $142bn net new assets in the quarter, and Investment Management benefited from its diversification. The quarter’s results affirm our sustainable business model is well positioned to drive growth over the long term.”

In the final quarter of 2021, Morgan Stanley posted strong results, benefitting from wealth and investment management  performance.

Related Companies

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU