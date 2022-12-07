Mercer Advisors snaps up Vintage Financial Services in Michigan

Through the deal, Vintage employees will become part of Mercer Advisors. Credit: bzak from Pixabay.

US-based registered investment adviser (RIA) Mercer Global Advisors (Mercer Advisors) has bought Vintage Financial Services for an undisclosed amount.

Vintage is a wealth management company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Founded by Frank Moore, the company currently caters to more than 500 clients with over $850m assets under management (AUM).

As part of the deal, Vintage employees will become part of Mercer Advisors.

Moore said: “A lot of firms expressed interest in having us join them, but we didn’t see a good fit until we found Mercer Advisors.

“Their client-first focus by leading with comprehensive financial planning aligns well with our services to our clients.

“Our clients will continue to receive proactive advice on investments, tax planning and preparation and other areas of their financial lives with the addition of estate planning and trustee services that a national-scale firm can provide.”

The latest acquisition represents the third deal by Mercer Advisors in Michigan since 2016.

The company’s Michigan team, including Vintage employees, currently handles more than $2.7bn assets on behalf of 2,400 clients.

Mercer Advisors CEO Dave Welling said: “The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Vintage is perfect fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning.

“We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Last week, Mercer Advisors announced that it had acquired Regis Management Company, a wealth management firm that manages $5bn in assets.