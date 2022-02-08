Jupiter hires former HSBC AM executive as sustainability head

Asset manager Jupiter has appointed Sandra Carlisle as the new head of sustainability to lead its newly formed Corporate Sustainability team.

In her new role, Carlisle will oversee the structuring and implementation of the asset manager’s sustainability efforts across the business.

She joins the firm from HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM), where she served as global ESG lead for institutional business from 2017.

During her time at HSBC AM, Carlisle was pivotal in the launch of various ESG and impact funds. She was also the chairperson of the company’s climate business council between 2018 and 2020.

Before joining HSBC AM, she served as head of responsible investment at Newton Investment Management, overseeing global ESG research team across equities, fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

She was also active in managing investment stewardship and public policy work at the firm.

Commenting on the appointment, Jupiter CEO Andrew Formica said: “Sandra’s appointment signals our desire to continue to build and deliver a competitive and compelling offering in this crucially important area.

As a pioneer in responsible investing and with an established track record of engaged and effective stewardship, we are focused as a business on maintaining our distinctive leadership position, always with our clients’ best interests at our heart.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved to date and look forward to Sandra’s arrival and an exciting path ahead as the Corporate Sustainability team take us to the next level of further integrating our core principles throughout the business.”

Jupiter’s corporate sustainability team will work to implement and drive its sustainability strategy across its dual corporate and investment footprint.

The team will collaborate with all business areas to further integrate sustainability. They will also focus on driving external engagement with clients and partnering with external bodies, while supporting best practice outcomes and developing additional targets.