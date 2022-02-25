Integrity acquires The Foschini Group to bolster retirement planning business

Integrity Marketing Group has acquired Connecticut-based retirement planning and registered investment advisor (RIA) The Foschini Group for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to retirement planning, Foschini also provides insurance, financial advisement, and wealth management products to its clients.

Integrity co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with dynamic and committed companies like The Foschini Group, Integrity is transforming the insurance industry.

“We can better serve Americans by offering Integrity’s insurtech resources with The Foschini Group’s unique blend of expertise. Al and his team are second to none in the knowledge and experience they bring their clients. Integrity’s omnichannel platform expands the breadth of their offerings, allowing them to help even more Americans prepare for the good days ahead.”

As part of the deal, Foschini will benefit from Integrity’s partner network and innovators, who develop and optimise financial and insurance processes.

Integrity’s proprietary omnichannel platform comprises insurtech resources, perceptive data and analytics, MedicareCENTER, as well as quoting and enrolment systems.

The Foschini Group president Al Foschini will join Integrity as managing partner following the transaction.

Al Foschini commented: “Just like Integrity, our goal is to positively impact more Americans and provide them with peace of mind about their life, health and wealth.

“The best-in-class resources the Integrity platform offers will help our productivity skyrocket and make it possible to experience expanded growth and success. Family and tradition are everything to me — Integrity echoes those values in how they do business every day. We’re thrilled to now be part of the Integrity family.”

Integrity’s team of 5,500 employees work with over 420,000 agents and advisors who cater to more than 10 million clients annually.

Last year, the firm managed $20bn of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms.