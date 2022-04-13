Integrated Financial Partners acquires Wagner Resources Group

Integrated Financial Partners, an affiliate of financial planning firm Integrated Partners, has acquired Wagner Resources Group for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction doubles Integrated Financial Partners’ brokerage and advisory assets to $810m and adds two financial advisors, Phylyp Wagner and Matt Quattlebaum, to its team.

The firm will now have five financial advisors and four staff members.

The legal side of the transaction was led by Integrated Partners chief legal officer John Cataldo while chief growth officer Rob Sandrew provided deal counsel and the transition team led by chief implementation officer Andree Mohr handled the combination of the two firms.

Leal Deddens who leads Integrated Financial Partners together with Shawn Wilson said: “Business transactions like this can feel overwhelmingly cumbersome and complex, but with Integrated Partners, the situation couldn’t have been more different. Throughout the transition process, their team was proactive in assuaging our team’s concerns by anticipating our needs and taking care of them.

“The legal elements of bringing our two firms together were made unbelievably painless by John Cataldo – and happened three times as quickly as it may have otherwise without his expertise.”

Integrated Financial Partners provides advisory services such as wealth accumulation planning, education funding, retirement distribution strategies, special needs planning, charitable gifting strategies, and life, disability and long-term care insurance.

Cataldo said: “Whether it’s ensuring that there’s no breach of client data or that all of the clients’ assets transition properly, there are a number of intricacies to these transactions that are best done by an expert.

“This is a service we were pleased to provide Integrated Financial Partners and it’s rewarding to know that their clients barely even noticed from a technical standpoint that this transaction took place. That’s absolutely ideal.”