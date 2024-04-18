Exegy, ING and Optiver are the latest organisations to join Sustainable Trading, the non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices in the global markets trading industry.
Exegy is a global provider of real-time trading technology, while Optiver is a global market maker.
They join a global membership network of investment managers, banks, brokers, exchanges, trading platforms and service providers committed to improving the sustainability of global markets. Following the completion of the first phase of work, members are now making progress as they implement the Sustainable Trading Best Practices and use the associated measurement framework to track progress and benchmark themselves against peers.
Sustainable Trading will soon launch an industry-wide survey at TradeTech EMEA
Sustainable Trading will launch in collaboration with Global Trading (formerly Best Execution), to gather insights into the experiences of employees working in the global trading industry, in order to provide market participants with a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by trading employees and how to better support their workforces.
Duncan Higgins, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Trading, said: “We are delighted to welcome Exegy, ING, and Optiver to our membership network. Their extensive experience of global markets, and common commitment to driving a more sustainable future for the financial industry, will bring invaluable insights to Sustainable Trading. Their participation further strengthens our collective efforts to drive positive industry change and greater sustainability in the global markets trading industry.”
Gary Prince, Head of Financial Markets, EMEA at ING stated: “At ING, sustainability is a key part of our strategy; we’re excited to join Sustainable Trading because we’re passionate about shaping the future of finance and being part of their growing membership across the financial sector trading community. We look forward to continuing to improve in the ways we integrate sustainability throughout our trading business and harnessing the power of capital to drive positive change.”
