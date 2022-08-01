HSBC H1 profits rises nearly 14%; to reinstate dividends in 2023

HSBC reports $9.2bn profit in H1 2022. Credit: HSBC Group.

British banking giant HSBC has posted profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of $8.28bn for the first half of 2022, an increase of almost 14% compared with $7.27bn last year.

For period ended 30 June 2022, reported revenue declined marginally to $25.23bn from $25.44bn in the year ago half.

However, HSBC’s adjusted revenue rose by nearly 4% to $25.7bn in the first half of this year from $24.7bn a year ago, driven by higher net interest income.

Net interest income totalled $14.45bn, an increase of more than 10% from $13.09bn in the year period.

HSBC group CEO Noel Quinn said: “Our first-half performance reflects the continued impact of our strategy, with gathering revenue momentum and tight cost control. The progress that we’ve made growing and transforming HSBC means we are in a strong position as we enter the current rates cycle.

“We are confident of achieving a return on tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 onwards, which would represent our best returns in a decade.

The annual return on average tangible equity (RoTE) of 9.9% grew by 0.5 percentage points from H1 2021.

The board of HSBC has given consent for an interim dividend of $0.09 per ordinary share, which will be paid in cash, for the first half of 2022.

Quinn noted: “As a result, we are providing more specific dividend payout ratio guidance of around 50% for 2023 and 2024.

“We understand and appreciate the importance of dividends to all of our shareholders. We will aim to restore the dividend to pre-Covid-19 levels as soon as possible. We also intend to revert to quarterly dividends in 2023.” The Wealth and Personal Banking division of the group reported adjusted profit before tax of $2.94bn for the first half of 2022 as against $3.75bn in the year ago period.