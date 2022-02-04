Fidelity adds new enhancements to adviser technology platform

Fidelity Institutional has announced updates to its advisor technology platform Wealthscape to provide better support for advisers and their clients.

The new enhancements include WealthscapeInvestor mobile app and new updates to the company’s open-architecture digital store Integration Xchange store.

The company also launched a digital service tool called Wealthscape Analytics to help advisors increase their revenue and grow their businesses.

The new tool is designed to offer key business metrics that provide actionable insights, including assets under advisements (AuA), revenue and money movement trends.

These insights will enable advisors tier their support model based on factors such as age and revenue and analyse data points to discover outliers to prevent client attrition and identify new opportunities.

Updates to Integration Xchange include improved digital service features to enable advisors to easily monitor their digital certificate expirations and submit maintenance requests.

Additionally, expanded fintech integrations with Redtail, Wealthbox, and Laserapp within Integration Xchange is expected to provide better support to advisors and their clients.

Fidelity also introduced a new Digital Empowerment Tool that help firms to identify and boost their technology strategy, design, and activation.

Fidelity Investments head of Integration Solutions Tricia Haskins said: “Personalisation is top of mind for our clients, and providing open, scalable, and secure platforms that meet the technology needs of our clients and help them drive solutions has always been a priority for us.

“By providing an exceptional user experience, expanded integrations, and new digital capabilities, we’re continuously innovating to ensure firms have the choice and flexibility they need in their technology stack to help make an impact on their businesses.” In November last year, Fidelity introduced a new solution to provide structured investments for wealth management firms and registered investment advisors.