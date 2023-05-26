Eton Solutions, the AtlasFive technology platform’s creator, has introduced the industry’s first administrative family office (AFO).

The AFO offers the same comprehensive capabilities as sizable SFOs and extends the advantages of a single-family office to a wider audience for ultra-high net worth families with assets starting at $25m.

“Our AFO fundamentally changes the industry by democratizing sophisticated wealth management technology and services, making them available to more families,” stated Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Eton Solutions.

“Many ultra-high-net-worth families who aspire to have their own single-family office will find an AFO-powered office a far more cost-effective and rewarding alternative. We’re essentially delivering a virtual family office in the palm of your hand.”

AFO combines AtlasFive technology with skilled services to handle all aspects of family wealth management.

Clients have the choice to choose investment advisors and strategies while AFO supports crucial services such as bill payment, tax preparation data, accounting, and document management, which are supported by strong cyber security and governance processes.

Existing family offices can also improve their technology while maximising cost-effectiveness with this integrated system.

The technology allows near-real-time financial reporting, including net worth status, enabling for exact wealth management.

“Establishing a single-family office can be costly and complex for families with less than a billion dollars under management,” Eton founder and CEO Robert Mallernee explained.

“Our AFO fills this void by offering end-to-end wealth and business affairs management, leveraging our AtlasFive platform, expertise, and economies of scale.”

AFO has a 30-day implementation period and is customised to the need of certain families.

Information, reports, and transaction approvals are easily accessible through its client website and mobile app while retaining total transparency and control.

By integrating financial data and risk reporting, AFO encourages quick decision-making and offers a safe platform for managing all assets.

This increases efficiency and visibility.