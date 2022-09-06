Deutsche Bank hires new CIO for EMEA private bank business

Deutsche Bank appoints new CIO for EMEA private bank unit. Credit: Elliott Brown/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

Deutsche Bank has appointed Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu as chief investment officer (CIO) for its private bank unit in the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, excluding Germany.

The appointment completes the German bank’s global team of CIOs.

Ozturk-Unlu, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report to Deutsche Bank’s global chief investment officer Christian Nolting.

Prior to her appointment at Deutsche Bank, Ozturk-Unlu was associated with Citi for 22 years. Her latest role at Citi was the head of Capital Markets Americas that look after the bank’s business in North America and Latin America.

In addition, Ozturk-Unlu also worked as Fixed Income EMEA capital markets head at Citi Private Bank in London.

She also served as chief of Citi’s Central Eastern Europe and Turkey cross-asset sales in institutional markets.

In her new role as CIO EMEA, Ozturk-Unlu will put forward views of CIO to clients and other stakeholders, such as the media.

Ozturk-Unlu will join the bank’s multi asset investment committee (MIC) as a voting member and will be responsible to develop the bank’s business in Europe Middle East Africa (excluding Germany).

Nolting said: “We are delighted to welcome Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu to Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank in the role of Chief Investment Officer, EMEA.

“Attracting someone of her calibre speaks volumes about our attractiveness as a leading European bank with global reach, and the business unit’s strategic growth path.”

Last month, Deutsche Bank reportedly appointed ex-Goldman Sachs executive Rod Colburn for its Wealth Management Americas unit.