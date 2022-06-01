Scandal-ridden Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse is seeking to strengthen its risk control with the establishment of a new unit, reported Bloomberg News.

The global financing group will oversee lending to wealthy clients across multiple sectors and regions in a bid to streamline risk management and collaboration across the bank.

Credit Suisse has named Lawrence Fletcher to head the new unit with immediate effect, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

The bank also plans to establish a trading risk management and syndication function with a focus on structured lending and the capital profile and overall risk of the new business.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the content of the memo, which was sent by Yves-Alain Sommerhalder, global head of financing and products for the bank’s private banking division.

The Swiss bank has been reorganising senior roles and restructuring its businesses in the aftermath of the Archegos and Greensill debacles.

The latest move is seen as part of chief executive Thomas Gottstein’s strategy to enhance risk management by means consolidating control over the risks the bank is taking.

As part of the latest reorganisation measures, the bank is setting up five business lines.

These include three regional business lines for structured lending, one for real asset lending and another one called Lombard and deposits unit, according to the report.

Lombard and deposits will be headed by Francois Ricord while Martin Hofacker will lead real asset lending.

Tim Tu and Aaron Oh were named to lead Asia-Pacific structured lending and Abhishek Sudhir and Pierre Lasmoles were appointed for EMEA structured lending.

The bank appointed Gabriela Rodrigues for Brazil and Martin Cameo for the rest of the Latin American structured lending.