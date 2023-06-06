Matthew Flynn

With the addition of two senior recruits, William Blair, a global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announces the ongoing development of its private capital advisory investment banking practise.

Matthew Flynn joins as managing director and Hudson Collins as director, both of whom will be based in Charlotte and focusing on fund placement in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and South regions.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Matt and Hudson to William Blair and the Private Capital Advisory team,” said Mike Custar, head of private capital advisory at William Blair.

“Their addition to our team significantly enhances our fund placement platform, further expanding our capital formation capabilities for our financial sponsor clients.”

Flynn depends on 17 years of experience placing private funds, providing customers with primary distribution services, market preparation, and fund evaluation.

“Together with Hudson, I look forward to building on the firm’s expansion into fund placement, where we can leverage existing sponsor relationships to integrate into the firm’s platform.”

He comes to the company from Credit Suisse and Campbell Lutyens, where he held the positions of director in the private funds division at Credit Suisse and managing director in private capital advising at Campbell Lutyens.

At the University of North Carolina, Flynn received a B.S. in business administration.

Hudson Collins

Collins has been placing private funds for more than ten years, concentrating on fund distribution.

Also joining from Credit Suisse, Collins served as a director in the private funds group.

He has worked for Eaton Partners, MVision Private Equity Advisers, and McColl Partners, a division of Stifel Nicolaus that provides private capital advisory services.

Collins graduated from Brown University with a B.A. in history.

Custar and director Quinn Kolberg were hired by William Blair in May 2022 to launch its private capital advisory practise.

Since then, a number of other seasoned private capital advisory specialists have joined the team, including managing director Jeff Hypes, directors Tom Marking, Gauge Alpert, Jake Stuiver, Nick Ohler, and Andrew Viehe.