Third Financial, an investment platform, reports the addition of three new business wins in the first four months of 2023.

A 35% rise in revenue for the financial year ending in December 2022 was also recently disclosed by Third Financial.

Since 2013, BRI Wealth Management (BRI) has been an avid user of Third’s software.

In order to support its ambitious expansion goals and take advantage of the platform’s first-rate service and efficiency advantages, BRI moved its assets to Third’s investment custody service in April.

FirstBank UK has agreed to a five-year arrangement that will transfer its sizable AuA from a rival to Third’s platform. The firm has been active on the platform from the beginning of Q3.

Furthermore, GHC Capital Markets (GHC), which adopted Third’s software in 2018, has extended its cooperation with Third for a further five years.

The business wins strengthen Third’s position as the industry leader and will enable Third to assist the expansion strategies of all three companies.

BRI, FirstBank UK, and GHC, as well as Third’s larger clientele, have recognised and supported Third’s objective to improve the wealth management and advising industries.

Ian Partington, group chief executive at Third Financial commented: “Being continually recognised by respected firms as the best in the industry underlines the great work Third has been doing to support the wealth sector and help our customers to execute their growth plans. Third takes the weight off our customers’ shoulders so they can focus on driving value to their clients.”

Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO at BRI said: “We are delighted with the work Third has done as a software provider and excited to make the switch to Third’s platform. BRI’s existing infrastructure was not aligned to our ambitions for the firm and Third were the obvious choice to step in. The migration of data and assets was extremely well-managed, and we are now poised to deliver on our growth plans.”