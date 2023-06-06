SG Kleinwort Hambros has announced the formation of a new, dedicated Entrepreneurs Group, which will be supported by a team of senior bankers managed by Rob Woodthorpe Browne.

This service-driven and personalised offer is largely aimed at established private business owners who are also thinking about exiting or transitioning.

The Entrepreneurs Group will also collaborate closely with founders who are in the middle of a cycle of growth and who have typically completed many rounds of funding.

The tech sector, multi-generational families, and female founders are among the early areas of concentration.

Other services offered include banking, liquidity, succession planning, and capital management.

“We have been serving and advising entrepreneurs for over two hundred years, and today they make up 35% of our client base,” said Derek Hammond, head of private banking, commercial director, SG Kleinwort Hambros.

“Harnessing SGKH’s entrepreneurial heritage, this initiative is about consolidating the best practices, resources, and expertise to support entrepreneurs’ wealth journey. As their business journey expands, so too do their needs and options; we are here to simplify their financial challenges and provide them with the highest levels of personalised service in the field.”

Rob Woodthorpe Browne, head of the Entrepreneurs Group, SG Kleinwort Hambros added: “SG Kleinwort Hambros understands that established entrepreneurs who are high growth, time poor, potentially exiting or managing succession plans, need advice from a relationship driven and trusted partner.”

”Service has become a dramatic point of differentiation and based on our connections, deep-rooted experience and strong entrepreneurs’ network believe we are ideally positioned to become one of the preeminent banks for this segment of entrepreneurs.”

Entrepreneurs may be able to use lifestyle solutions through Societe Generale, similar to the recently launched French Nexus offering, in addition to receiving a high level of bespoke service, knowledge, and tools like market insights and client podcasts.

A team of senior private bankers from SGKH, including Daniel Dupre, Manuel Fauste, Jeremy Hill, Paul Newman, Russell Parmenter, Gareth Welshman, Ben Whitworth, and Hydi Yip, will make up the Entrepreneurs Group in along with Browne.