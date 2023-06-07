Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash.

Jim London has been named the new CEO of SEI Investments (Europe) Limited (SIEL).

He will succeed Brett Williams after his retirement, effective 30 June 2023, subject regulatory approval, and he will still perform his duties as head of SEI’s UK private banking and wealth management division.

Ryan Hicke, CEO of SEI, said: “From strategic growth and acquisitions to market and regulatory changes, Jim has played a critical leadership role in the successful implementation and ongoing engagement of clients in the UK. He continues to lead key initiatives to evolve our operating model, including the exploration and application of emerging technologies to drive efficiency and scale.

“The wealth management industry continues to undergo significant transformation, and the UK presents opportunities for SEI to capitalise on this trend. Our talented workforce and strength of our leadership drive our success, and Jim will continue to help position our company to seize these opportunities and drive future growth.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, London presently holds the position of chief operating officer for SIEL, where he is responsible for managing transformation, technology, and operations.

He also supports enterprise risk, resilience, and business continuity planning.

In his capacity as head of SEI’s UK private banking and wealth management business, he oversees the provision of complete technology and operational solutions for UK wealth managers.

Commenting on his appointment, London added: “I am honoured and excited to take on this role in the midst of a period of significant change and transformation in financial services. Our industry position sets us apart in the competitive landscape, and we have a significant opportunity to accelerate SEI’s growth in the UK market. The future of wealth management is rooted in providing a personalised and connected experience, and our world-class technology and investment solutions connect investors to what matters most and power the future of wealth.”