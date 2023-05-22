Privat 3 Money (P3), a premier high net worth focused fintech company, has revealed an innovative marketing campaign with British Airways, one of the most recognisable airlines in the world.

P3 will market its distinct financial services on digital displays in the airlines’ gold, concorde first class, and arrivals lounges at Heathrow Airport, beginning this summer.

In addition to launching its first video ad that will be included as part of the airline’s in-flight entertainment experience, the brand will be featured in BA’s HighLife magazine.

Privat 3 Money, established in 2020, has altered the leading digital finance business by offering a totally digital alternative to traditional financial institutions.

The company has redesigned deposits, payments, foreign exchange, and trading for the digital age, enabling financial transactions from any location through smartphone while keeping the individualised client service offered by traditional private finance.

The collaboration with British Airways is a further extension of the company’s worldwide view and approach, enabling P3 to connect global citizens everywhere.

Their exclusive grasp of client requirements has made them the banking option of choice for HNW clients.

P3’s founder & CEO Reda Bedjaoui highlighted his pleasure over the announcement, adding: “We are thrilled to work with British Airways, a world-renowned airline with a shared commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

Our campaign will enable us to reach high-net-worth individuals both here in the UK, and those travelling on some of the airlines busiest routes and represents an exciting opportunity for Privat 3 Money to showcase our innovative financial services to a global audience.’’

BA Media representative Keith Martin commented on the development, saying: “When we spoke with P3, it was clear that showcasing their unique financial services offering to the British Airways audience was a real no brainer as HNW, business travellers, silver and gold card executive club members would find the services on offer a valuable tool when operating across borders.”

The BA statement is the latest in a series of announcements from P3.

The fintech has renewed its partnership with global sales firm Goffs.