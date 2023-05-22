Jason Pokrzywinski, Head of Wealth and Advisory Services

Jason Pokrzywinski has been appointed as head of wealth management and advisory services at Oakworth capital bank.

Pokrzywinski’s experience in investment and wealth management encompasses a number of roles across different areas, having worked in the San Francisco, Denver, and most recently the Charlotte markets.

He is in the ideal position to enhance the bank’s wealth management and advisory offerings, client experience, and talent recruitment across all markets by embracing Oakworth’s philosophy and team-based approach to helping people flourish.

Prior to this, he served as senior vice president of product management at ICON Advisers and Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he was in charge of overseeing investment options for high-net-worth clients and private bank customers.

In addition, he has experience working in executive and customer-facing capacities at Smith Barney (now Morgan Stanley), Citi group, McDonald Investments, and US Bank private client group.

Chief operating officer, Sam Scalici, who leads the company’s client experience team said: “Jason’s extensive wealth management experience and client-focused approach is perfectly in line with Oakworth’s strategy to serve all markets with high caliber services and associates who are dedicated to our clients.

We look for great leaders who believe in our core purpose and share our values, golden rule, character, innovative and creative spirit, professionalism and work ethic and couldn’t be more thrilled to have someone with Jason’s leadership and financial experience to lead our wealth management and advisory services disciplines across all markets.”

Pokrzywinski added: “What drew me to Oakworth is the firm’s core purpose of helping people succeed, set upon an unwavering foundation of core values. Our values and seasoned teams are the catalyst to deliver the highest level of personal service and financial advice across generations. The opportunity to redefine financial services is very compelling.”