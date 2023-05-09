MoraBanc has teamed with Sharegain to offer its private banking clients an end-to-end securities lending solution.

MoraBanc can connect all of its asset pools to one centralised solution using Sharegain’s SLaaS, generating an additional income stream from their assets under custody.

Carlos Salinas, head of digital assets and fintech of MoraBanc, said: “We always look for ways to add value to our clients and Sharegain’s SLaaS solution will enable our private banking clients to benefit from a new source of income on their investment portfolio, through securities lending.”

Boaz Yaari, CEO & founder of Sharegain, added: “We are proud to collaborate with the outstanding team at MoraBanc and are excited by the opportunity to deliver greater value to them and their clients.”

The MoraBanc firm is an Andorran family-owned financial firm that offers banking, wealth management, and insurance under the MoraBanc brand.

Additionally, they have offices in Switzerland, Barcelona, and the United States.

The company collaborates with Banco Santander, Cuatrecasas, and Goldman Sachs asset management to offer their services and for global reverse factoring.

Sharegain recently established a partnership with J.P. Morgan’s securities services division.

J.P. Morgan can enhance its securities agency loan product by utilizing Sharegain’s SLTech solution and expanding its availability to wealth managers and online brokers.

Sharegain is a B2B securities lending fintech company with a global reach.

The organisation innovative technology has expanded the securities lending market, discovering restricted revenue-generating alternatives for retail-facing financial institutions.