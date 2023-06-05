A nationwide Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), Mercer Global Advisors, announced the acquisition of RMR Wealth Advisors, LLC.

RMR is a full-service wealth management business with offices in Madison, Wisconsin.

RMR was established in 2009 by Erik Mikkelson, a licenced financial planner, along with Doug Giageos, a certified financial analyst, and Lisa Sowls.

With about $350m in assets under management, the owners serve over 150 clients alongside a team of advisers and support specialists.

Erik Mikkelson, founder of RMR said: “We were introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors who heads up the company’s merger and acquisition activity. As Dave described their company history and in-house family office service offering including estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, and corporate trustee services, we knew Mercer Advisors was right for our clients, staff and for ownership. We are thrilled to be joining Mercer Advisors!”

David Barton, vice chairman, who oversaw the acquisition of RMR on behalf of Mercer Advisors added: “Erik, Douglas and Lisa have built a high-service family office solution for their clientele. In this way they looked a lot like Mercer Advisors, and we shared the same mission, vision, and values of putting our clients’ interests first and then surrounding them with a panoply of professionals to help provide outsized results for them. In short, they are a great fit and add a great team to our already deep bench of talent.”

“RMR has built an impressive business and are well-respected professionals in their community,” stated Dave Welling, chief executive officer of Mercer Advisors.

‘’Their reputation is excellent. For us, their blue-chip people and offering combine for a high cultural fit between our two firms. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Mercer Advisors, established in 1985, provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, planning for retirement benefits and distributions, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, corporate trustee, and trust administration services.