MDOTM, a global supplier of AI-driven investment solutions for financial institutions, has announced new ChatGPT-powered capabilities in Sphere, its institutional investing platform.

Through the bespoke interface with ChatGPT APIs, Sphere’s unique insights and clarity data will be leveraged to construct tailored portfolio remarks.

These new capabilities will help AI tools better understand each portfolio’s unique risk-return profile, positioning, and risk factor exposure.

According to CFA Institute research, explainable AI is a major objective for asset and wealth management firms, with more than 80% of surveyed investment professionals planning to integrate AI by 2023.

The market for AI software is expected to develop 50% more quickly than the entire software industry, analysts at Forrester predict, reaching $64B by 2025.

Sphere is a no-code platform that uses MDOTM’s unique artificial intelligence to give impartial investing inputs and scale portfolio management.

It is used by several financial institutions in the UK, Europe, and the US to assist their investing process.

The platform, can be utilised separately or linked into an existing investing process via APIs, allowing investment professionals to do market regime projections, generate bespoke market perspectives, and create proactive investment portfolios.

Tommaso Migliore, CEO & co-founder of MDOTM, stated: “Combining OpenAI ChatGPT’s capabilities with our AI platform Sphere is a key step forward to provide portfolio and investment managers with the most sophisticated investment decision-making solution. By leveraging Sphere’s proprietary information and metrics, this new integration will support our clients in having a more holistic picture of what drives their portfolio’s positioning and, ultimately, navigate the investment landscape with unparalleled precision and confidence.”

MDOTM was founded in London and employs approximately 60 physicists, data scientists, engineers, and financial specialists.

As a result, banks, insurance companies, family offices, pension funds, wealth, and asset managers may all benefit from MDOTM’s portfolio advisory and asset allocation services.