Patrik Marti has been named the managing director of IQ-EQ Switzerland by IQ-EQ, a prominent provider of investment services worldwide.

With more than 20 years of expertise in asset management and financial services, Marti joins the firm and will bring a lot of knowledge and skill to his new position.

Marti will oversee IQ-EQ’s Swiss activities from his base in Zurich and be in charge of promoting the company’s expansion and achievement in the area.

He comes from a financial advising boutique where he was the COO.

In his previous position at Credit Suisse, Marti worked his way up to managing director and was in charge of the Asset Servicing division’s Fund Services from Ireland and fund management companies in Switzerland and Luxembourg.

In his new position, Marti will be in charge of continuing the firm’s support for its long-standing private clientele in Switzerland.

He will also collaborate with IQ-EQ’s larger European private wealth teams to promote the group’s single and multi-family office solutions in the area.

By utilising his asset management knowledge, Marti will also advance connection with IQ-EQ’s existing EU fund platforms in Luxembourg, France, and Ireland while driving the growth of an IQ-EQ funds company in Switzerland.

Diana Senanayake, regional CEO for Continental Europe, commented on Marti’s employment, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Patrik to the IQ-EQ team. His extensive asset servicing expertise and knowledge of both the funds and private wealth spheres makes him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in Switzerland. We are confident that Patrik’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the region.”

Marti added: “I am thrilled to join IQ-EQ Switzerland and look forward to working with the team to continue providing exceptional service to our clients and drive growth in this important market. IQ-EQ has a fantastic reputation for providing innovative solutions and I am excited to be a part of this dynamic organisation.”