IQ-EQ, a top provider of investor services globally, has established a strategic partnership with Novata, a leading technology platform and public benefit company that offers the private markets a complete ESG data solution.

Together, IQ-EQ and Novata will support portfolio firms in providing investors with data of the highest quality while ultimately fostering positive, long-lasting transformation.

The ESG service of IQ-EQ, which consists of ESG set up, ESG data strategy, ESG data gathering, and ESG reporting, will be supported by the Novata platform, which will streamline the gathering of ESG data.

This platform allows asset managers, investors, and portfolio companies to gather and analyse ESG data, compare performance to the industry and peers, and select the ESG framework and metrics that are most compatible with their sustainability plan.

The platform is supported by major corporations like the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Omidyar Network, and S&P Global and was expressly designed to meet the needs of private markets.

It gives enterprises a variety of framework options and more than 650 indicators derived from generally accepted standards, enabling them to gather information that is most pertinent to their business and investment objectives.

The most complete set of ESG benchmarks for private markets is included in Novata’s analytical tools, offering actionable insights to drive ESG performance.

Emma Crabtree, group chief commercial officer at IQ-EQ, commented: “ESG reporting requirements have become more stringent than ever. In response, this alliance highlights our commitment to innovation and providing our clients with the most up-to-date technology to efficiently solve ESG challenges. With our new and evolved offering, asset managers, investors and portfolio companies can now gain better data and improved strategic clarity. This will facilitate better reporting for both investors and regulators, better risk management, access to deeper capital pools and, most importantly, a more sustainable future.”

Scott Kennedy, co-founder and president at Novata, added: “Technology and innovation are central to meeting the evolving challenges for private markets and ESG transparency. Our alliance with IQ-EQ is unique, as our platform will be integrated with their existing ESG expertise that already constitutes a widely respected ESG offering for private markets. We are thrilled to be working with IQ-EQ to continually innovate to meet the challenges our clients are facing in the context of increasingly complex regulatory and investor demands.”