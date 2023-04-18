GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific (APAC) for Q1 2023.

Herbert Smith Freehills and Khaitan & Co are the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the region during Q1 2023 by value and volume, respectively.

Herbert Smith Freehills advised on $16.9bn worth of deals, while Khaitan & Co advised on a total of 13 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Although Herbert Smith Freehills and Khaitan & Co managed to top the table, they faced close competition from White & Case and AZB & Partners for the top position by value and volume, respectively.”

Herbert Smith Freehills and White & Case were the only two firms to record over $10bn in total deal value in the period. AZB & Partners fell short of just one deal from taking the top spot by volume.

Based on GlobalData’s financial deals database, AZB & Partners occupied the second position in the volume table with 12 deals, followed by Gilbert + Tobin with eight deals, White & Case with seven deals, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with seven deals.

White & Case occupied the second position in the value table, by advising on $15.4bn worth of deals, followed by Allens with $3.8bn, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $2.1bn and Gilbert + Tobin with $1.8bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.