Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Middle East and Africa for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for H1 2022.

A total of 609 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $46.2bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Middle East & Africa M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, Bank of America and Rothschild & Co have become the top M&A financial advisers in the region for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Bank of America advised on $7bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on ten deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only firm to register double-digit deal volume but lagged behind in terms of value and had to settle for the seventh position in terms of this metric. Meanwhile, Bank of America, which advised on about one-third of the number of deals advised by Rothschild & Co, has managed to top by value. The involvement in the $6.7bn Gold Fields–Yamana Gold deal played a pivotal role for Rothschild & Co in securing the top position by value.”

In the value table, JP Morgan took the second spot with $6.3bn worth of deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with $5.1bn, KPMG with $3.2bn and Jefferies with $3bn.

In terms of volume, Deloitte secured the second position with seven deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with five deals, JP Morgan with four deals and KPMG with four deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.