Spartan Wealth merges with 360° Wealth Management Group

US-based Spartan Wealth Management has integrated its business with 360° Wealth Management Group, part of UBS Financial Services financial management unit.

360° Wealth Management Group was led by Joseph Mansoor and Anthony Mona, who has become the president of Spartan Wealth Management after the merger.

Mona said: “Our team is extremely excited to merge with Spartan Wealth. Our values and cultural alignment made the decision a very easy one.

“We are also excited to partner with Charles Schwab & Co, whose reputation speaks for itself.”

The latest merger is expected to enhance Spartan’s presence in the wealth management industry in Michigan, the US.

It has enabled Spartan to grow its team by 20% and manage more than $8bn in collaboration with Cadaret Grant, an Atria Wealth Solutions subsidiary.

Cadaret Grant’s broker-dealer network also includes Spartan Wealth Management.

Spartan Wealth Management CEO Brian Mosallam said: “With over 70 years of wealth management experience focused on affluent Individuals, Spartan becomes even stronger with this merger.

“As fiduciaries, we have an exceptionally strong team in financial and estate planning, alternative investments and insurance as we holistically plan for high-net-worth Individuals and business owners.”

Established in 2018 by Brian Mosallam, Steve Nofar, Esq, and Alexander Wagner, Spartan Wealth Management provides high-net-worth individuals with a range of solutions such as financial planning, investment, wealth management and insurance plans.