CUSO Financial Services, a division of Atria Wealth Solutions, has announced the addition of West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union.

“We chose to join CFS because of its nearly 30 years of experience helping credit unions like ours build wealth management programmes. CFS provides us with customised programme management solutions and marketing support that we need to grow our wealth management programme and align our core services to ensure a consistent and exceptional experience for our members,” said Lynn Stephenson, president & CEO of West-Aircomm.

CFS provides four programme models, allowing each financial institution to create their own programme.

With CFS’ customised support, West-Aircomm can focus on strengthening client relationships and providing a more robust experience that their clientele demands with simple tools and creative solutions, as well as more investment options to meet their specific needs.

CFS employs West-Aircomm’s finance professionals and programme managers under this arrangement.

“We look forward to helping West-Aircomm capitalise on the opportunities to expand its reach while at the same time offering a personalized growth and marketing plan specifically designed to raise awareness and grow West-Aircomm’s wealth management program.

“It’s not enough to merely offer investment guidance to members, you have to provide holistic wealth management advice and a personalized member experience to be successful. We are confident we can accomplish this together,” said Brian Bichler, co-head, of Atria’s Financial Institution channel.

With more than $40bn in assets under management, CUSO Financial Services (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial (SPF) are full-service broker-dealers, investment advisors, and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions.

Since their founding in 1997, CFS and SPF have focused on deploying, supporting, and offering specialised wealth management solutions to more than 200 banks and credit unions.

To do this, they have provided a complex set of tools, services, and capabilities for wealth management programmes.