Using Integral’s cloud-based SaaS FX technology, C. Hoare & Co has made it possible for its clientele to access market liquidity and competitive FX rates for both their business and personal accounts.

Integral is an established supplier of currency technology to the financial markets.

In order to make the most of technology’s potential and provide their clients with the best services without having to pay the significant costs associated with building their own infrastructure, private banks and wealth managers are working with suppliers.

The FX technology solution from Integral delivers advanced liquidity aggregation, a fully customisable pricing engine, and simple API integration.

With the help of the solution, the bank is now better equipped to cater to both its current clientele and emerging markets.

“Integral’s sophisticated SaaS technology provides us with the capabilities to service our customers with the reassurance of Integral’s expertise and high-quality technology.” said Phil Tither, treasury relationship manager at C. Hoare & Co.

“We are delighted to work with one of the oldest financial institutions in the world, bringing our unrivalled experience and market leading technology,” added Harpal Sandhu, CEO, Integral.

“C. Hoare & Co. and their customers will benefit from our cloud-based SaaS offering, delivering fully automated and highly configurable FX workflow.”

Speaking to PBI about the partnership, Sandhu added: “There is room for growth in the private banking and wealth management space as technology providers can help increase operational efficiencies and improve services offered to existing customers.

“Tried-and-tested technology providers, such as Integral, can play a key role in enhancing their infrastructure and operations. Relying on flexible and scalable SaaS technology, smaller organisations can realise the benefits of institutional-grade technology to navigate new and increasingly complex customer requirements.”