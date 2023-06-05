Franck Bernay has been named deputy CEO of Azqore in charge of information technology.

Azqore, a division of Indosuez Wealth Management, is a digital service provider with a focus on the outsourcing of information systems and the processing of financial transactions for the wealth management sector.

Bernay, who resides in Lausanne, Switzerland, joins the executive and general management committees of Azqore. He will report to Pierre Masclet, Azqore’s CEO.

In 1990, Franck Bernay started working for Aerospatiale as a systems and network engineer.

He joined BNP Paribas in 1994 and served there for 17 years in a variety of strategic roles, including global head of capital market infrastructure and production, deputy chief information officer for equity derivatives, and head of IT security.

Bernay joined Natixis in 2011 and served as the organization’s head of IT infrastructure and production, deputy CIO, and then CIO.

He was appointed CEO of BPCE Infogerance and technologies, a member of the BPCE group (Banque Populaire Caisse d’Epargne), in 2018.

In addition, Bernay has a Master’s in Engineering and Telecommunications from Télécom Paris.

It has been offering modern solutions to convert, digitalise, and enhance the client experience for private bankers for almost thirty years.

As a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management, Crédit Agricole owns Azqore and has successfully executed more than 60 bank migrations on its banking platform.

It presently manages assets for 26 clients across the globe totalling about CHF 200 bn.

Azqore mixes banking DNA with a technical approach with the help of its second stakeholder, Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation.