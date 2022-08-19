Colony Bank, Ameriprise Financial unveil new wealth management programme

Colony Bank teams up with Ameriprise Financial for new wealth management programme. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

US-based Colony Bank, in partnership with Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG), has introduced a new wealth management programme for its clients.

For the alliance, AFIG has been selected by Colony Bank as its broker-dealer to deliver digitally-powered, customised financial planning and investment offerings to its customers.

Colony Bank, which operates 37 branches across Georgia, the US, plans to implement the new programme under the Colony Financial Advisors brand.

In addition, AFIG has helped Colony Financial Advisors to hire financial advisor Needham ‘Bo’ Hatcher, who oversees around $100m in client assets. The programme also aims to add new advisors to grow its activities.

Colony Bank president and CEO Heath Fountain said: “We were drawn to Ameriprise because of the firm’s enhanced technology and focus on providing financial advisors with the tools they need to be successful.

“Our commitment at Colony Bank has always been to deliver solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations.

“We look forward to leveraging Ameriprise’s resources to grow our investment programme by adding more financial advisors and customers while further elevating our customer experience.”

Under Colony Financial Advisors, customers can have access to a number of AFIG services including personalised advice and financial plans as per their individual requirements as well as improved investment solutions for realising financial goals.

Customers are also expected to receive digital solutions for communicating with their advisors whenever required through various modes such as face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

AFIG Group VP Jay McAnelly said: “At Ameriprise we have a long history of helping people achieve their financial goals through our exceptional client experience – this is one of the reasons we’re the right partner for financial institutions like Colony Bank.”

Last month, AFIG announced that Virginia Credit Union (VACU) had selected the firm to look after its investment programme, which was previously supervised by CUNA Brokerage Services.