Channel Capital Advisors has hired Bhoomika Kesaria as head of investor relations.

An FCA-regulated fund manager, Channel specialises in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.

In addition, since 2014, the London-headquartered firm has deployed more than $9bn of assets across fintech lending and working capital financial.

Kesaria will be responsible for fundraising across all products as well as growing the company’s relationships with investors and stakeholders. Furthermore, she will drive Channel’s $300m Fintech Lending Strategy which delivers capital to leading fintech lenders to find their loans to SMEs.

She joins Channel from Lendable, an investor in fintech lending platforms in emerging markets, and hold over 13 years’ industry expertise. Previously, she worked with institutional investors at firms such as Goldman Sachs and IBM.

Paul Wilson, chief investment officer at Channel Capital, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bhoomika to the team. She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in investor relations, fundraising and structured finance – she will be integral to our efforts to broaden the reach and strength of our relationships with investors.

“Bhoomika joins at a very exciting time for the company. With Channel having recently closed the first tranche of our specialist Fintech Lending strategy, she will play a key role in overseeing the firm’s capital raising efforts and furthering Channel’s ambitions to help digital platforms provide much-needed finance to SMEs.”

Kesaria added: “I’m excited to join the very talented team at Channel. I resonate with the company’s passion for supporting the sustainable growth of finance across the SME space, enabled by data-driven underwriting and structuring. I look forward to enhancing the firm’s investor relations efforts.”