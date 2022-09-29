Burrows Capital Advisors joins Cetera Advisors’ network

Burrows Capital Advisors’ team is headed by Don Burrows along with partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol. Credit: Cetera Financial Group/Cision US Inc.

Burrows Capital Advisors, which earlier worked with Hilltop Securities, has affiliated with Totus Wealth Management, an independent practice under Cetera Advisors.

The Texas-based team managed over $3bn in assets under advisement at Hilltop Securities.

Burrows Capital Advisors’ team, headed by Don Burrows along with partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol, caters to high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth as well as institutional clients.

Cetera Advisors, a division of financial services firm Cetera Financial Group, is said to added over $3.6bn via recruiting efforts in the second quarter of this year.

Don Burrows, a former advisor with rival Hilltop Securities, also served as managing director at Wachovia Securities/Wells Fargo based at Houston.

He also worked in senior wealth and investment management positions at First Southwest Company, University National Bank and First Bancshares of Texas.

Burrows said: “Our close-knit team has always focused on serving our client needs first and foremost, and as we identified new ways to deliver more sophisticated advice to clients, we recognised the need to upgrade and enhance our core capabilities and resources.

“Cetera Advisors and Totus deliver this upgrade, with dedicated support and programmes that will help us continue to grow and provide a more holistic experience for clients.

“We welcome the independent model that Cetera Advisors and Totus offer, which will empower us to serve our client needs above all else – without restrictions or limitations.”

The Burrows Capital Advisors team also includes operations director and financial advisor Rolando Villarreal and finance director Ashley Villarreal. Cetera Advisors president Brett Harrison said: “We welcome Don and the team to Cetera Advisors and Totus and look forward to collaborating to deliver the best solutions for clients and achieve success for Burrows Capital Advisors.”