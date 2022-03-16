BofA plans new hires to strengthen ESG Asia focus

Bank of America (BofA) is planning to beef up its ESG investment team in Asia in a bid to bolster its business to tap into the evolving market, reported Bloomberg.

The bank is seeking to double its underwriting of green bond deals in China over the next two to three years, BofA China head Wang Wei revealed to the news agency in an interview.

Wei said that the bank aims to underwrite $50bn of green and sustainability-linked bonds, equities, and loans for Chinese customers with carbon-neutral targets by the middle of the decade.

As part of the move, BofA plans to hire four new people to the current three-member team focused on ESG-based investing strategies in the region.

The bank is also accelerating its efforts in connection to projects and equity financing, hedging and investment products in Asia.

Wang was quoted as saying: “China will be paying huge attention to ESG in the next decades. It’s under immense pressure to develop the discipline.”

In China, the bank is eyeing to offer seed money or other financing options in solar, wind and battery-making space.

It also plans to early-stage high-emission firms involved in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies that will help phase out the consumption of fossil fuel.

Meanwhile, China is said to be only a part of BofA’s wider ESG ambitions.

In April last year, the bank committed $1trn in financing to drive the shift to a low-carbon economy. It also committed an additional $500bn to address social investment goals.