AssetMark appoints new CIO to drive innovation

AssetMark, a provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisers, has named Christian Chan as the new CIO.

In his new role, Chan will lead investment management and research teams responsible for AssetMark’s managed solutions suite, which represents $24.7B in assets under management (AUM).

He will also work to accelerate the innovation of the firm’s investment platform and oversee the management and development of client-centric, outcome-oriented investment offerings across asset classes.

Chan, who will report to AssetMark Investment Solutions executive vice-president David McNatt, will be based in the firm’s Concord office.

Commenting on the appointment, McNatt said: “Our advisors are consistently looking for high-quality, diversified investment strategies that meet the ever-changing portfolio needs of their client base.

“Christian’s deep investment and leadership experience will allow us to continue to build out and manage our suite of solutions that serve the long-term objectives of investors across the wealth spectrum.”

Chan joins AssetMark from Allspring Investments, where he managed over $25bn in assets. He has more than 25 years of investment experience in the asset management space.

Chan said: “AssetMark has a strong history of providing advisors and their clients with what they need to manage increasingly complicated market conditions.

I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the firm’s legacy of making a difference in the lives of advisors and investors through high-quality investment management.”

This February, financial planning software firm RightCapital announced an API integration with AssetMark to help advisers save time by linking and updating AssetMark accounts from within RightCapital.

Last year, AssetMark signed a deal to acquire SaaS-based financial planning and client digital engagement solutions provider Voyant for $145m.