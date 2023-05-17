ARK36, an investment digital asset fund based in Cyprus, has announced the launch of an innovative machine learning-based trading software system which will help its portfolio management team navigate the volatile realm of cryptocurrency trading.

The new programme will use powerful algorithms to help ARK36 traders make better judgements, handle market difficulties, and refine their trading strategies with greater precision and confidence.

It can make difficult investment choices in one minute and easy activities in one second.

A key component of the project, Advanced Algorithmic Trading, evaluates huge amounts of market data in real time to identify patterns, trends, and opportunities, allowing for swift execution and maximum profit. This algorithm uses machine learning to constantly learn and adapt to market conditions, therefore improving its decision-making abilities.

A simple interface improves the trading process by allowing users to easily adjust strategies and track outcomes.

ARK36 traders have access to risk management and portfolio optimisation tools, as well as price alerts, technical indicators, and technical updates.

During testing, the course showed a monthly +10% gain in performance over a 12-month period.

In testing, the software’s risk reduction and wealth preservation capabilities, which are aimed at investors seeking stable, lower returns, were also shown to be useful.

Dr. Mark Moore, a senior developer and the CEO of Atlantic Alpha Strategies LLC, an absolute return hedge fund, is part of the ARK36 team that is developing and maintaining the new software.

Mikkel Morch, chairman and non-executive director at ARK36, commented: “We are proud to introduce our algorithmic trading system, a state-of-the-art machine learning trading software system that empowers our traders in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market. Our mission is to level the playing field by providing our traders with a cutting-edge tool that harnesses the power of data and technology. Our algo aims to bring even higher levels of efficiency, accuracy, and profitability to our cryptocurrency trading.”

Morch’s goal is to guarantee the efficient use of various forces and skills within and outside of the fund, as well as the optimal use of the software firm, and to acquire finance for the technology’s development.