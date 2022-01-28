Allspring Global Investments names new chief for APAC ex-Japan

Allspring Global Investments, an independent asset manager, has hired Andy Sowerby as its new managing director and head of Client Group APAC ex-Japan.

Sowerby will report to International Client Group head Deirdre Flood. He will be responsible for developing the company’s business across the APAC region.

Sowerby comes with more than 30 years of experience and held several key positions focused on wholesale and institutional markets.

Previously, he was with Legg Mason, where he worked as head of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan). He also served as CEO of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

Before that, he was the global head of distribution for Martin Currie for 11 years.

Allspring executive chair and CEO Joe Sullivan said: “Our international client base is strategically important to us, and investing further to expand our value proposition and better serve these markets is a priority for Allspring. Andy’s hire is an important one as we seek to grow and enhance our international footprint.”

Sowerby added: “Allspring is one of the most exciting asset managers in the market today. With global reach and a full suite of investment capabilities, I believe that Allspring has much to offer.

“With the formation of the new company comes a fresh energy and impetus but with the benefits of scale, heritage and deep resources. I am honoured to join at this juncture and look forward to working with both clients and colleagues to develop our business in the months and years ahead.”

Allspring Global Investments was previously Wells Fargo’s asset management unit. It was rebranded following its acquisition by GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners in July last year.