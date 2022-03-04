North America is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry machine learning roles

Credit: Metamorworks/Shutterstock

North America extended its dominance for machine learning hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending December.

The number of roles in North America made up 50 per cent of total machine learning jobs – up from 45.2 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a 0.5 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the private banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 40.7 per cent of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 45.1 per cent in the three months ending December last year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 1.2 percentage points), Australia (up one), and Canada (up 0.5).

The top country for machine learning roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 45.1 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the private banking industry?

Some 6.5 per cent of all private banking industry machine learning roles were advertised in New York City (United States) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 6.5 per cent, Toronto (Canada) with 3.8 per cent, and Mumbai (India) with 3.8 per cent.