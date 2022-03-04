Revealed: Top and emerging locations for M&A deals in the wealth management & private banking industries

Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay

New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers, deals and acquisitions in the wealth management & private banking industries.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of 60 deals announced in the most recent quarter (2021 Q4). That’s up from 37 deals announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q3).

The UK also performed well over the most recent quarter, with 10 deals, the same as in 2021 Q3 (10).

Recent months have also seen an uptick in M&A deals in Brazil. The country has seen six deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of three deals every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A dealmaking in the wealth management & private banking industries for any country.

Despite being the global hotspot for M&A dealmaking in the wealth management & private banking industries, the US has had a difficult few months, with just 29 deals announced in the last two complete quarters.

That's a decrease compared the country's average of 90 deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021, and the sharpest decrease in M&A dealmaking in the wealth management & private banking industries experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking mixed for mergers and acquisitions in the wealth management & private banking industries.

A total of 154 deals were announced over the last quarter, down from 157 deals in the previous quarter but up from from an average of 134 deals per quarter over the previous three years.

GlobalData's deals database

GlobalData tracks the performance and activities of more than 675,000 companies in over 200 countries around the world.

The data analytics firm's deals database includes the details of approximately one million deals, ranging from mergers and acquisition to venture capital financing, equity offerings and debt offerings.