The global banking and payments industry experienced an 11% rise in new job postings related to robotics in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 11% increase in the previous quarter and a 50% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 16% share of the global banking and payments industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 8% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive robotics-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 16%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 8% quarter-on-quarter. Miscellaneous Engineers came in second with a share of 11% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 161% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent robotics roles include General and Operations Managers with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 2% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 67% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Gentera SAB de CV, US Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America . Together they accounted for a combined share of 67% of all robotics-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

Gentera SAB de CV posted 813 robotics-related new jobs in Q3 2022, US Bank 217 jobs, JPMorgan Chase 153 jobs, and Bank of America 104 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by Mexico with a 32% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in Mexico with 32% followed by the US (31%) and India (7%). The share represented by Mexico was 14% higher than the 19% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.