The global banking and payments industry experienced a 6% rise in new job postings related to artificial intelligence in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 6% increase in the previous quarter and a 29% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 18% share of the global banking and payments industry’s artificial intelligence-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 14% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 18%, emerged as the top artificial intelligence-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 14% quarter-on-quarter. Data Scientists came in second with a share of 7% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 4% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent artificial intelligence roles include General and Operations Managers with a 6% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup , US Bank and Erste Group Bank . Together they accounted for a combined share of 30% of all artificial intelligence-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.
JPMorgan Chase posted 2,240 artificial intelligence-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Citigroup 1,491 jobs, US Bank 1,443 jobs, and Erste Group Bank 994 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of artificial intelligence-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 52% followed by India (12%) and the UK (7%). The share represented by the US was 1% higher than the 51% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.